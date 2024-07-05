Year six pupils at St Thomas More Primary celebrate the Ofsted result.

A Peterborough school has received its first Ofsted rating since converting to an academy

St Thomas More Catholic Primary School, in Eastfield, has been graded overall ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

The education watchdog carried out its first inspection of the academy back in May, and recently published their findings.

The school, situated in Park Lane, converted to an academy in September 2019.

Out of the five areas of ‘overall effectiveness’ – the school scored three ‘good’ ratings and two ‘outstanding’. The highest two ratings were awarded for ‘behaviour and attitudes’ and ‘personal development’.

The inspector also noted how the school is a “nurturing and inclusive environment,” adding that the curriculum is “broad and ambitious” and teachers are “well-trained” with “good subject knowledge”.

A excerpt from the report reads: “The school’s provision for pupils’ personal development is exceptional. Pupils flourish socially and emotionally. They gain a strong understanding of equalities and tolerance.

"Pupils have an age-appropriate knowledge of healthy relationships and diversity. They learn about eating well and maintaining an active lifestyle. They know how to keep themselves safe, including when they are online.”

The school was also praised for making reading a priority, with pupils’ behaviour described as “exemplary” and that the school offers pupils “an exceptional level of care”.

Head teacher Anne-Marie McElhinney said the school was ‘delighted’ with the report, adding: “This achievement highlights the dedication and hard work of our staff, pupils and community in fostering a positive educational environment and the high aspirations that we have for all of our children.

“We are particularly proud of the outstanding ratings in the areas of Personal Development and Behaviour and Attitudes, which reflects the respectful and positive culture within the school. Inspectors noted that pupils demonstrate excellent behaviour, showing respect for their peers and teachers, and are highly motivated to learn. The school's high expectations and consistent approach to behaviour management were highlighted as key factors in this success.

“The Ofsted report acknowledges the strong leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to provide high-quality education and support, ensuring every pupil can thrive.”