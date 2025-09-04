Police urge parents to speak to children about dangers of online abuse following harrowing case in Cambridgeshire

Police have issued a warning about the dangers of online grooming as children return to school this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has shared details of a harrowing case from south of Peterborough – where a teenager was contacted by a man pretending to be a 17 year-old boy.

The man then allegedly convinced the girl to share explicit images via Snapchat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setting the scene for the impact online predators have on families, a force spokesperson said: “You walk past your young teenage daughter’s closed bedroom door, but something doesn’t feel right. It’s midnight, and you hear her having a late-night conversation with someone

A child using mobile phones. Image for illustration only. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

“This was the reality for one worried mum in recent months, who called us because, naturally, she wanted to do all she could to keep her daughter protected and safe.

“Difficult conversations were had between mum and daughter, but the young girl tearfully confided that she had been speaking to a stranger – an older man – online through social media

"The girl said she had started speaking to the man on a gaming app before the conversation moved to Snapchat, where they had shared explicit images. The conversation had been going on for two months with the man, who told the girl he was 17.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say an investigation has been launched into this incident, adding that “enquiries are ongoing and steps have been taken to safeguard the girl who lives in Huntingdonshire”.

"Cases like these are flagged up to us more regularly than you might think,” the spokesperson continued. “Our officers work hard to safeguard children but we can’t do it alone.

“You may think children aren’t exploited where you live or it won’t happen to those you know – but the above suggests differently.

“Do you know how to spot if a child in your life is being groomed online? Mobile phones and social media mean children can be vulnerable to those who prey on their innocence and exploit their trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please take the time to speak to your children, those you care for or family and friends about any concerns you have. One conversation could be the start towards making a real difference.

"Concerns can also be reported to us and we can take steps to help, just like in the case above.”

For more advice and info about keeping the children in your life safe online, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s dedicated web page.