The existing property which formerly belonged to Sunline Blinds on Lincoln Road. Photo: Google.

A planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council to convert a an office/showroom building into a children’s day nursery.

The building at 1200 Lincoln Road was previously occupied by Sunline Blinds.

The application has been made by Lilliput Day Nursery (Spalding) Ltd- which plans to decorate the building and fit kitchen and sink units.

The business would open between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday and provide care to children aged between 0-4 years. Four qualified early years educators would be employed for the nursery that would cater for a maximum of 25 children at one time.

The building is currently made up of four main rooms, alongside a kitchen, (three showrooms and an office). The plans state that these will be converted into two preschool rooms, a baby room and a toddler room.