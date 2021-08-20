Peterborough firefighters help expectant couple reveal baby’s gender

Beckham Beslimaj and Kiana Singh.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade helped to organise a surprise gender reveal for Beckham Beslimaj and Kiana Singh.

The couple who split their time between Peterborough and Plymouth for work and family wanted a unique gender reveal ‘that’s never been done before’.

Beckham Beslimaj said: “We managed to come to a conclusion to get hold of the fire Brigade in Peterborough and asked them to sort out our gender reveal in a unique way and without hesitation they immediately said ‘yes’.”

Amelia helps withe the hose spraying pink water.

On the day the couple were greeted by family members and friends who waited for them to arrive at the Volunteer Fire Brigade Station on Bourges Boulevard.

Beckham (29) and Kiana (25) stood with two white umbrellas as the volunteer firefighters stood on the top of the building showering the pair with a hose as the water changed colour to show the baby’s gender.

Under the bright sunshine, family and friends cheered as the fire hose showered pink water over them which showed the family is expecting a girl.

The baby will be the couple’s first child, but excited big sister Amelia-Mae was there to celebrate too and got involved with spraying the hose too!

Self-employed bricklayer, Beckham said: “We got there last and had all eyes on.

“They made magic happen and I couldn’t be more grateful for what they did.

“It was amazing and passers-by were taking videos and cars were beeping.

“My partner’s nan, who’s been afraid of coming out due to coronavirus, even came and it took so much for her to be there.

!It was amazing and mesmerising for the kids and the adults.”

Their little girl is due on big sister Amelia’s birthday, January 3 but the couple are hoping she makes her appearance earlier as they can’t wait to see her.