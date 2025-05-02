Peterborough dad completes London Marathon in memory of his baby who died of a brain tumour

By Gemma Gadd
Published 1st May 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 16:50 BST
His determination has supported the vital work of Brain Tumour Research

A dad from Peterborough has completed the London Marathon to celebrate the life of his baby son who died of a brain tumour.

Robert Moss completed the 26.2 mile race on April 23 to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in memory of of little Louie.

The six month-old sadly passed away three years ago of a high-grade embryonal brain tumour. Doctors initially put his condition down to a milk allergy.

Robert made it over the finish line in a time of 5:54, raising more than £7,000.

“It’s a truly special experience that really brings out the best in people,” said Robert, 34. “The love and support from friends, family and even complete strangers was incredible and it got me through the toughest moments.

"I feel incredibly grateful to everybody who has donated to enable us to raise more than £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research, in the name of our baby boy, Louie.”

As previously reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, when we featured Louie’s story, the infant was treated at Peterborough City Hospital and Addenbrookes in Cambridge, with an operation at the latter to remove 80% of the tumour. Sadly, in just two weeks, the tumour had returned to its original size and Louie was given just weeks to live. He was moved to East Anglia Children’s Hospice in Milton where he later passed away.

Describing the London marathon as a “go big, or ho home” kind of challenge, Robert added: “I wanted to do something that was a proper challenge for me, a proper way to honour Louie’s life. It’s sometimes a bit tricky to balance working, being a dad and training but the support of other runners all doing it for the same cause has been great.”

Brain Tumour Research says brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Carol Robertson, national events manager for the charity, said: “It’s desperately sad to hear Louie’s story. Brain tumours kill more children than leukaemia and There are more than 100 different types of brain tumour, making them notoriously difficult to find effective treatments for.

“We’re determined to change that, but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, a cure. We’re really grateful for Robert’s support.”

To support Robert’s marathon effort for Brain Tumour Research visit his fundraising page.

Baby Louie pictured in hospital. Inset: Dad Robert at the London Marathon.

1. In Memory of Louie

Baby Louie pictured in hospital. Inset: Dad Robert at the London Marathon. Photo: Supplied

Robert pictured during and after the London Marathon 2025.

2. Marathon success

Robert pictured during and after the London Marathon 2025. Photo: Supplied

Baby Louie in hospital following his brain operation.

3. Brave boy

Baby Louie in hospital following his brain operation. Photo: Supplied

This was Robert's first ever full marathon, and first long-distance race in around 10 years.

4. A huge effort

This was Robert's first ever full marathon, and first long-distance race in around 10 years. Photo: Supplied

