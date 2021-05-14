Peterborough boy grows hair for three years to help Little Princess Trust

Kaiden grew his hair for three years to support the Little Princess Trust.

After three years without a haircut, Kaiden West (11) had his locks chopped at Netherton Barbers to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

As an eight-year-old, Kaiden and his family were struck by a family member who was going through cancer treatments and seeing their hair falling out.

Kaiden made a pledge to begin growing his hair out to donate to make wigs for those going through the same.

Mum Jasmine West (29) is filled with pride at her son’s dedication to the cause and commitment to helping others.

She said: “He put up with a lot of teasing and name calling whilst growing his hair and would often come home in tears. We would say to him that it is ok if he wants to get it cut as we could still raise money but he was determined to keep going.

“I am so incredibly proud of him and for sticking to it for so long is just amazing. He really is making a difference to someone’s life and giving them a little bit of light in what is a very dark time for them. I honestly couldn’t be prouder.”

Kaiden, who lives in Westwood, set an original target of £550, the cost of making one wig, which he smashed in under 24 hours so reset his target to the cost of two wigs.

Kaiden knew that The Princess Trust had a lack of donations that were more than 16 inches in length, with this in mind he grew his hair to 18 inches.

His efforts have captured the hearts of the local community and they have flooded social media tor praise him with one poster callinghim an ‘amazing young lad’.

Kaiden said: “I believe what I have done is something I should be proud of. Yes it may have had its ups and down but I am really pleased I’ve done it. I have been overwhelmed by the amount of donations that I have received.

“When I was getting it cut I was shaking because I was very nervous about the change and what people might think. I am really pleased with how things went and the reaction I had from most people and to have been able to help this amazing charity.”

Kaiden, who goes to Ravensthorpe Primary School, is considering growing his hair again and making ideas for new fundraisers to charities ‘close to his heart.’

To make a donation to Kaiden’s fundraiser go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kaiden-west