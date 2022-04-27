Peterborough foodbanks gave out over 10,000 food parcels in the last year.

Figures released by the Trussel Trust, a non-governmental organisation charity, which food banks register with, show that the city’s four foodbank gave out 10,499 food parcels between April 1 2021 to March 31 this year.

3,915 of these were given to children and 6,584 to adults.

This represents a rise of five percent compared to before the pandemic.

In the same period between 2019 and 20, eight centres gave out 10,000 parcels, 6,498 to adults and 3,502 to children.

This rose dramatically during the pandemic (2020/21 figures) when six centres gave out 12,521 parcels; 7,635 to adults and 4, 886 to children.

The data comes from foodbanks registered to the Trussell Trust network, not independent ones, therefore the foodbank usage in the city is expected to be much higher than this figure.

The Trussell Trust has said there is still time for politicians to turn this situation around and that governments at all levels must use their powers and take urgent action now to strengthen our social security system so it keeps up with the true cost of living and helps prevent hundreds of thousands more families being forced through the doors of food banks.

For the UK government, that means as a first step increasing benefits payments by at least 7%, so more people are able to afford the essentials we all need in life to get by.

The charity says in the longer term, the government must introduce a commitment in the benefits system to ensure that everyone has enough money in their pockets to be prevented from falling into destitution – which means not being able to afford the essentials we all need to eat, stay warm and clean.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “People are telling us they’re skipping meals so they can feed their children. That they are turning off essential appliances so they can afford internet access for their kids to do their homework.

“How can this be right in a society like ours? And yet food banks in our network tell us this is only set to get worse as their communities are pushed deeper into financial hardship. No one’s income should fall so dangerously low that they cannot afford to stay fed, warm and dry.

“There is still time for the UK government to do the right thing. We are calling on the UK government to bring benefits in line with the true cost of living. As an urgent first step benefits should be increased by at least 7%, keeping pace with increases in the cost of living. In the longer term, we need the government to introduce a commitment in the benefits system to ensure that everyone has enough money in their pockets to be prevented from falling into destitution.”