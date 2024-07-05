Free £50 supermarket vouchers to be given to families in Peterborough during summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council is urging families to check if they are eligible

Supermarket vouchers are being sent to families in Peterborough to help them support their children during the school summer holidays.

Peterborough City Council says the £50 vouchers will be sent automatically to eligible families “using school data and information held by the council”. Vouchers will be sent out by text and email on Saturday, July 20, and all vouchers must be activated by midnight on Sunday August 11, 2024, or they will become invalid.

Vouchers will be distributed to families with children and young people who receive the following:

• Income-related Free School Meals (children and young people aged four to 16)

• Early Years Pupil Premium under the income-based criteria

• Funded Childcare and Education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria

Approximately 13,000 children and young people are eligible for vouchers in the Peterborough City Council area worth over £650,000. The council is urging families to check whether they may be eligible for free school meals during term time, which in turn would make them eligible for supermarket vouchers in the holidays.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services and Education, said: "Once again I am delighted that we will be supporting vulnerable families by providing supermarket vouchers to help them with the costs of feeding their children during the school holidays.

"These vital vouchers have helped thousands of families across the city and I would urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so. The free school meals scheme not only helps families saving around £450 a year per child but also helps their child's primary school receive much-needed additional funding."

This is expected to be the final time that holiday vouchers will be issued as the government's six-month extension of the Household Support Fund has come to an end.

Information about free school meals and how to apply can be found on the council’s website.