Families invited to enjoy half term adventures at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough

A jam-packed programme of activities is on the cards at Ferry Meadows this February half term.

From wildlife workshops and watersports, to orienteering and archery - there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Activities at the site, in Nene Park, will run every day from Saturday February 15, to Sunday February 23.

The following details on activities have been provided by Nene Park Trust:

• Young Rangers - Saturday 15 February: Are you 11-17 years old and passionate about the environment? Come and volunteer at our monthly volunteer sessions at Ferry Meadows.

• Nature Tots & Wild Home Ed Groups - Monday 17 February: Join our Nature Tots or Wild Home Educator groups for nature-themed fun at Ferry Meadows. Book your first session for free by emailing [email protected].

• Treasure Hunt - Tuesday 18 February: Explore Ferry Meadows using your super sleuthing skills to work out where the treasure is hidden! Suitable for children aged 4-9, it's £6 per child.

• Archery - Tuesday 18 February: Book an indoor archery session and unleash your inner Robin Hood or Maid Marian! Suitable for age 8 and over, it's £13 each.

• Orienteering Challenge - Tuesday 18 February: Learn essential skills to follow directions and find your way around a real orienteering route! Who will be the first to visit all the points? Suitable for children aged 8-13, it's £6 per child.

• Family Gardening at Nene Nursery - Wednesday 19 February: Come along and join us between 10.30am and 12pm to take part in a variety of seasonal gardening activities, suitable for all ages and abilities. Tools, gloves and refreshments provided (children to be accompanied). It's £6 per child (adults and under 5s free).

• Meeting Magical Mammals - Thursday 20 February: Join a ranger for a walk around Ferry Meadows to discover all about the small mammals that live here! We might see voles, mice and shrews, and we'll teach you all about their habitat, diet and identifying features. Suitable for age 5 and over, it's £6 each.

• Climbing Wall - Thursday 20 February: The climbing wall is back out at Nene Outdoors! Great fun for children age 4 and over. Who will reach the top first? Suitable for everyone over age 4, it's £13 each.

• Animal Tracks and Signs - Friday 21 February: Discover the creatures that live in Ferry Meadows using the signs they leave behind, and create your own plaster track to take home. Suitable for children age 5 and over, it's £6 each.

Nene Park Trust is offering 30% off Pay & Play Watersports hire at Nene Outdoors: Book your activities online to avoid the queues and use code FEBHALFTERM to claim your discount.

Young visitors can also pick up an ‘Animal Tracks’ themed trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1 between 9am and 3pm, and answer the questions as they explore the Park. Return to the Visitor Centre and claim your prize.

Those looking to sit back and enjoy the view can ride the Ferry Meadows Railway, with the trains operating daily, weather permitting.

For more details, and to book your places, visit www.nenepark.org.uk/february-half-term or call 01733 234193