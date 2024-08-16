Child and family centres and family hubs across Peterborough receive special accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The initiative will “help to reduce oral health inequalities for children in the city”

All council-run child and family centres and family hubs across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are now ‘My Smile’ accredited.

The ‘My Smile’ programme is aimed at reducing oral health inequalities for the most deprived and disadvantaged children in early years.

It is an accreditation award offered to Children’s Centres and Family Hubs run by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council. The programme offers training to staff by the Oral Health team from Dental Health Care - part of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust.

All Cambridgeshire Child and Family Centres have received a “My Smile” accreditation. Stock image supplied by PCC.

There are four steps to the programme, consisting of: Training in good oral health; how to share information to families around toothbrushing; tooth-friendly diets; and dental visits.

A spokesperson for PCC said: “Acquiring a ‘My Smile’ accreditation shows that the staff at the centres have received the most up-to-date, evidence-based oral health training. It also shows that their centres promote a ‘tooth friendly’ environment for children. The staff have gained the knowledge to confidently promote and advise visiting families on how to support good oral health at home.”

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, commented: “I’m delighted that our Family Hubs are now ‘My Smile’ accredited and look forward to seeing this initiative help to reduce oral health inequalities for children in the city.

"Our Family Hubs have already achieved several key milestones since launching last year, and are helping with our key goal of improving outcomes for children, young people and their families across Peterborough.”