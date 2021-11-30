Your countdown to Christmas at libraries in Peterborough

Peterborough's Central Library in Broadway

From Stories with Santa to a reindeer hunt, children can get stuck into some action-packed activities in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

On Saturday, December 4, Central Library in Broadway will hold its Stories with Santa event from 11am to 12.30pm with Christmas stories, a sing-a-along to some festive tunes and the chance to make tissue paper wreaths, a Christmas tree and a Santa mask. Santa will make a special appearance armed with presents.

Stories with Santa will also take place at Werrington Library on Tuesday, December 14, and Bretton Library on Friday, December 17, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. It costs £3 per child. Booking in advance is essential; visit the library or email [email protected] to book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Library is running ‘Central’s 6 Days of Christmas’ from December 13-18. Adult visitors can enjoy a mince pie and tea while taking part in a quiz and crosswords between 2pm and 3.30pm on December 13 (costing £2 per adult).

The following day, children can take part in a free Christmas-themed Storytime/Rhymetime session from 10.30am to 11am.

An adult Christmas crafts and card-making event will take place on December 15. The activity is free, with crafters being encouraged to bring along their own materials to learn from each other about creating homemade Christmas items.

Free children’s Christmas games are on the agenda between 3pm and 4pm on December 16. This is followed by another festive-themed Storytime/Rhymetime on December 17, between 10.30 and 11am, and a Children’s Christmas crafts from 3pm to 4pm (£1 per child).

To round off the week, a second Christmas crafting session for children will be held on December 18 from 11am to noon.

Other activities at Central Library in the run up to Christmas include a month-long book sale starting tomorrow and a children’s Christmas quiz, also starting December 1, with a winner being selected at the end of the week.

In addition, other libraries in Peterborough will host similar activities. Christmas crafts at Bretton Library will be held on December 11 from 11am to 2pm and on December 18 at Orton Library from 2pm to 5pm.

Christmas Storytime and Rhymetime events are running at Bretton Library on December 13 and 16, Hampton Library on December 15 and 17, and Orton Library on December 14 and 16.

Bookworms can grab some bargain buys at a Christmas book sale at Orton and Bretton libraries on December 11 and at Hampton Library from December 13 to 18. Stock up on second-hand books for 50p each or five for £2.