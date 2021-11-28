Whittlesey town Christmas lights dazzle residents with their brilliant display

Sadly the committee can’t hold a switch-on due to the different power supplies but despite that, the community praised the lights for being ‘the best yet’. Richard Exton, Chairman of Whittlesey Christmas Lights committee is proud of the community’s efforts this year to fundraise to keep the lights on. He said: “It’s gone really well and we’ve done a lot of new stuff this year. At times it was hard going but we got there thanks to Wayne for going the extra mile for us. “It would be nice for people to come and see them, it would be well worth it for people out of the town to come and enjoy them. Without the sponsorships it wouldn’t happen. The people of the town are amazing who collect throughout the year. It’s just a fantastic community.”