Where and when to see circus, music and art in Peterborough city centre

Cathedral Square will be awash with circus performances, strolling musicals, street theatre, work by local artists and a Christmas winter wonderland over three weekends as the festive season hots up.

From 3pm on November 27 and 28, there will be a mixture of street acrobats, circus walkabouts and painters creating murals. While the visual display of artists painting murals gives inspiration to all those that need it, work by local artists will be on display, bringing together work by the community with a wider celebration of art.

Roaming around this hub of creativity will be the Winter Wonderland Birds. These feathered beauties will bring the sounds of peacocks to Peterborough with magnificent visual effect.

More sound is brought by the Dickensian Christmas Ding Dong, a virtuoso strolling musical performance decked in holly and ivy. Christmas stilt walkers Tinsel and Cracker will roam Peterborough with a huge helping of festive fun and cheer.

At the same time and place on December 11 and 12, the sparkle of Christmas is being brought by the mesmerising Winter Fairy. A snow-kissed, frost touched attraction, the Winter Fairy enchants and mesmerises. She conjures up crystal balls and skilfully moves them like ice bubbles. She moves effortlessly through a crowd like a dream and can light up a night event making her even more magical.

Roller Skating Illuminated Presents will be zooming around too. Costumed as beautiful, giant presents and fitted with twinkling illuminations, these are wonderful for families and photo opportunities. The Christmas Belles summon the spirit of Christmas past. The stilt-walking duo shimmer scarlet and wave gold ribbons. They bring music by ringing out yuletide chimes of good cheer with syncopated hand chimes.

The grand finale on December 18 and 19 is Spark! This street theatre show combines high-impact drumming with kaleidoscopic lighting design. The show is adaptable and incorporates static set-pieces, parading between sites and interacting with audiences. With excellent costume design that lights up at night, a Spark! performance is never forgotten once seen.

Unlocking Peterborough is presented by Peterborough Positive and funded by the WelcomeBack fund.