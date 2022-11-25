The paths of Ferry Meadows were not paved with gold for the cast of Dick Whittington as they slipped and slid across the new ice rink at the Peterborough park.

The cast of the Key Theatre panto were on hand to officially open the winter attraction today (Friday), which is likely to prove popular with families over the Christmas period.

Alongside the rink, the park’s Christmas fair and market was also opened.

The panto stars opened the rink today

The Christmas market is full of delicious food and drink will add to the festivities, from warming mulled wine and indulgent hot chocolate to traditional Bratwürst and a mouth-watering selection of sweet treats.

There are also a series of vintage rides and fairground attractions at the park.

Christmas at Ferry Meadows will be open daily from 25 November to 2 January, with the exception of Christmas day. Open hours are 4pm-8pm weekdays, and 10am-8pm at weekends and during the school Christmas holidays. To find out more and book your skating sessions online, please visit www.nenepark.org.uk/christmas. Free car parking will be included with any ice skating tickets.

The Key Theatre Panto runs until early January, with tickets on sale now.

