WATCH: Christmas is on the way - as decorations appear in Peterborough city centre

Christmas lights switch on in Peterborough was saved after thousands of pounds of sponsorship was found by the council

Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas… Well, it is if you venture in to Peterborough city centre.

The big day may still be two months away – and thoughts of mince pies, Christmas parties and, of course, the 24/7 playing of festive songs in every shop you go into – are still a way away for many of us.

But preparations for the season of good will are now beginning – and after it was confirmed Peterborough City Council had raised enough money in sponsorship to ensure decorations could be lit in the city centre over the winter months, the huge job of getting them set up has now begun.

Christmas decorations go up in the City Centre

It will be a few weeks before the tree arrives in Cathedral Square – but the lights in and around the city have now been installed.

Last month the city council said it needed to raise £56,000 to pay for the light displays – and only confirmed that it had found the sponsorship at the beginning of October.

The headline sponsor of the lights will be Peterborough's Family Hubs, while the following companies are also sponsoring the event:

As a result, the Christmas lights switch-on event will go ahead on Friday 22 November.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: “It is fantastic news that we have met our sponsorship target and we can now get on with putting everything in place for the switch-on event next month.

“A big thank you to every person and organisation that has pledged to support the event. Collectively you have saved Christmas in Peterborough and ensured that thousands of residents and visitors from further afield can enjoy the switch-on event and spending time in the city centre over the Christmas and New Year period.”

The switch-on event will include live music and entertainment on stage, culminating with the switching on of the lights on the Christmas tree and across the city centre.

Also taking place will be Peterborough Cathedral's Christmas market, open from 1pm to 8pm on Friday 22 November and 10am to 5pm on Saturday 23 November. Some of the best local traders and artisans in the area will be in the city for the event.