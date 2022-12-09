Taxi marshals to keep Peterborough Christmas party goers safe on their way home

Christmas party goers will be able to get home safely over the festive period thanks to the taxi marshal scheme that will be in place in Peterborough city centre this December.

Peterborough City Council will offer the service with marshals operating over the busy festive period. Marshals will be operating on Friday and Saturday nights in December from 9 December, including Christmas Eve and New Years’ Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Security Industry Authority (SIA) registered marshals will operate on the city’s Broadway, City Road and Midgate taxi ranks, working to prevent alcohol fuelled anti-social behaviour and ensure passengers can access taxis quickly and get home safely. They will also work to prevent private hire vehicles from touting.

Taxi marshals will keep revelers safe on their way home this Christmas

The marshals will carry body worn cameras and radios which will give them access to CCTV and the police. Taxi marshals will also receive training on how to spot the signs of predatory behaviour.

Gareth Brighton, Licensing Manager for Peterborough City Council, said: “The Council are committed to ensuring that the public can have an enjoyable, safe night out in Peterborough and this scheme will help to ensure that people visiting the city centre in the evenings get home safely”.

Advertisement Hide Ad