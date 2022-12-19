Police officers have said they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of communities in Fenland who have supported an annual Christmas present appeal for the fifth year running.

The appeal by the Neighbourhood Policing Team asking residents to help them spread some Christmas cheer to local children in need went out earlier this month.

And they were not disappointed by the response, with bags full of new gifts.

Gifts donated to the appeal will go to needy children in Fenland

Inspector Andy Morris said: “Despite it being an extremely tough time for so many people, I have been moved by the level of generosity and community spirit shown in support of this appeal.

“The volume of donations has exceeded my expectations and I want to say a personal thank you to everyone who was able to donate.”

The policing team joined up with Children’s Social Care to collect the presents for children across Fenland.

Insp Morris said: “We will never know exactly which child receives each donation but one thing I can promise is they will have gone to some of the most vulnerable and deprived children in the area and have made a difference to their Christmas.”

Some of the gifts donated to the appeal

Sally Fairbrass, from Cambridgeshire’s Children’s Social Care, added: “There was an incredible response to the gift appeal this year and considering the current cost of living crisis it is amazing so many people have gone out of their way to donate gifts.

“The teenagers were very well represented and that is amazing as this age group is normally overlooked during the appeal.”