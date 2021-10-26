Plans for public Christmas lights switch on in Peterborough - but high COVID rates mean no conformation of event details yet

The switch on traditionally happens in mid-November, attracting thousands of people to the city centre.

Last year, however, due to the pandemic, residents were not invited to the festive event, and instead were urged to watch it online.

It is hoped the event will again be open to the public this year, but nothing has yet been confirmed, as Peterborough’s COVID rate has reached record levels.

Peterborough’s director of public health, and staff at Peterborough City Hospital, have urged people in the city to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Today a council spokesperson said: ““We are currently planning to go ahead with a physical Christmas lights switch on in the city centre next month.

“We are currently in discussions with public health officials on options to make this as Covid-19 safe as possible. At the same time, we continue to monitor Covid-19 rates in the city.

“We will release more information when we have the details agreed.”

1. Christmas lights switch on 2019 The last time residents were invited to the switch on Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

