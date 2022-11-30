Peterborough's Cathedral Square rink finally opens after problems freezing the ice

Peterborough shoppers were finally able to get their skates on today, as the city centre’s Cathedral Square Christmas ice rink finally opened.

The rink had been due to open last Friday, but technical problems meant the first skaters were not able to try out the new attraction until this morning.

A spokesperson for Dash Events said: “There have been problems with freezing the ice. The weather has been so warm – up to 13 degrees – so the ice wasn’t frozen enough to allow people on.

The ice rink opened this morning

"We have now brought in another chiller, so we have been able to open today.”

The new rink opened at 10am, and will now be open every day until January 4 except Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.;

People can book slots to have a skate, but the spokesperson said they were filling up – with Christmas Eve proving to be particularly properly.

Residents who had booked a spot for the days which were cancelled this week are able to get a full refund, or change their skating slot to another day.

Skaters enjoying the new rink

The new 20mx20m real ice rink will be open from 10am to 8pm (Sun-Thur) and 10am to 10pm (Fri-Sat).

