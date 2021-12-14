Peterborough train passengers can get presents wrapped while on the move

Professional gift wrapper Finn Drumgoole wraps presents for LNER customers to launch the rail operator's complimentary 'Rail Wrapping' service. Pic:David Parry/PA Wire EMN-211214-110142005

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is giving customers a helping hand with their Christmas prep this year, with a team of professional gift wrappers onboard a special ‘gift wrapped service’ running between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

Customers in standard class can scan a QR code at their seat and a member of staff will swing by to collect their gifts, before returning them expertly wrapped and ready to put under the Christmas tree. There’s a choice of traditional wrapping paper or a bespoke ‘Azuma’ design, featuring LNER’s cutting-edge, bi-mode trains.

The complimentary ’gift wrapped service’ uses LNER’s popular ‘Let’s Eat - At Your Seat’ app, launched in July 2020 to deliver food and drink directly to customers’ seats. The pilot service will be available on select trains tomorrow (Wednesday December 15), with potential wider roll-out in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Danny Gonzalez, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at LNER commented: “This fun wrapping service highlights how we can use mobile technology to enhance the on board experience for our customers. We’re able to offer bespoke services on specific trains which customers can enjoy with a simple scan of a smartphone.

“The idea was born out of our innovative ‘Let’s Eat at Your Seat’ delivery service, which has saved customers from travelling to and from the onboard café during the pandemic. It’s been a huge success, so we see that delivery via smartphone is here to stay and is just one of the many ways we’re using technology to make people’s journeys more efficient and enjoyable.”

Simon Wigzell, Chief Wrapper at Let’s Get It Wrapped commented: “We’ve wrapped gifts in some unusual locations before, but never onboard a train! We know that a lot of people struggle with gift wrapping, so hopefully this service provides a bit of help for people travelling this Christmas. There’s nothing quite like placing a beautifully wrapped gift under the tree, for someone you love.”

The ‘Rail Wrapping’ pilot is operating on the 09:30 Kings Cross to Edinburgh service, and the 14:30 Edinburgh to Kings Cross service on Wednesday 15th December, calling at:

Northbound:

Peterborough, Newark Northgate, Doncaster, York, Darlington, Durham, Newcastle, Morpeth, Alnmouth

Southbound: