April saw one of the biggest stories of the year for our city – as Posh claimed ANOTHER Wembley win.

Thousands of fans streamed down Wembley Way to watch their team take on Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy Final.

In a Roy of the Rovers performance, it was local lad, boyhood Posh fan AND team captain Harrison Burrows who stole the headlines by scoring two goals in the 2-1 win.

There was sad news in Peterborough, as M&S closed its Queensgate doors for the final time, putting dozens of people out of a job.

The news that the Regional Pool – an iconic building in the city – was set to be demolished for the final time was also confirmed in March.

Spring saw two major religious celebrations – with the Walk of Witness taking scores of Christians from Stanley Park to Cathedral Square on Good Friday.

Meanwhile, Central Park was packed for Eid in the Park, with nearly 1,000 Muslims taking part.

This Christmas the future of the Lido remains in doubt – but scores of people took a chilly dip in the famous outdoor pool when it opened its doors at the end of March.

Another creature made a splash, when dolphins were spotted in the River Welland near the city.

March was also the month where The Odeon confirmed they would be running the new Queensgate cinema – a much needed boost following the M&S departure.

1 . Peterborough Review of the Year One of the highlights of 2024 was Posh claiming silverware at Wembley Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Review of the Year Local boy Harrison Burrows was the hero at Wembley Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Review of the Year There were long celebrations after the match Photo: PT Photo Sales