Peterborough pupil wins £1,000 for school after designing perfect Christmas card
A Peterborough pupil has won £1,000 for her school after designing a perfect Christmas card.
Clara Mindrean, who works at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Peterborough, took part in a UK-wide competition with her daughter Andreea that asked Amazon employees and their families to create a festive card.
The creative brief, which was overseen by Barnardo’s, asked Amazon’s budding artist community to design a festive card with a theme of “our time to shine.”
After coming first in the 12–18-year-old category, Andreea and Clara won a £1,000 donation, which they have given to Gladstone Primary School in Peterborough. They also won a £100 Amazon gift card for their personal use.
Barnardo’s hopes the Amazon competition will highlight the important work being done by charities and community organisations in Peterborough and around the UK.
Entries, judged by Barnardo’s, were scored on the inclusion of festive elements, inclusivity, positivity, creativity and appropriateness for all audiences. The winning entry, designed by Andreea with help from her mum, features a community gathered around the town’s Christmas tree on a snowy evening.
The card will be printed on seeded paper, meaning recipients can plant the card and grow wildflowers, and distributed across the country.
Speaking after her daughter’s triumph in the national competition, Clara said: “In our family, the festive season is the highlight of our year and this one will be even more special thanks to winning this competition. I’m so pleased to be a winner and to be able to make such a great donation to a brilliant school is just fantastic!”
Simon Martin from Gladstone Primary School said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Andreea and Clara for donating their prize to our school. The festive card competition is a great idea and we’re over the moon to receive this support from Andreea, Clara and the team at Amazon in Peterborough.”
Gareth Davies, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, added: “Andreea and Clara’s design is fantastic and everyone at Amazon is Peterborough is so proud that a member of our team has won the national competition. We hope the donation to Gladstone Primary School gives the staff and pupils a great lift as they head off to enjoy a well-deserved break this Christmas.”