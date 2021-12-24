Peterborough mum’s Christmas shoebox appeal has delivered hundreds of gifts to residents

Sarah's shoebox appeal has brought joy to residents for the third year running.

Peterborough mum, Sarah Scott started her festive fundraiser a few years ago when she didn’t want anyone to go without a present on Christmas day. This year, she has exceeded all expectations once again as residents have donated hundreds of shoeboxes filled with festive treats for the elderly and vulnerable residents across the city. In 2019 Sarah, who works at Whirlpool, collected 379 presents when she started, this year the presents have filled two storage units to the brim at Quick Self Storage Peterborough who generously offered their support. A massive 434 boxes and gift bags were raised this year. Sarah said: “We managed 434 filled shoeboxes and gift bags this year which have all now gone out to care homes, sheltered accommodations and hospital settings.

“The support is always amazing and the effort and thought that goes into each gift is warming. Without the support from everyone it just wouldn’t have been possible. I think with the last two years and what has been happening- it’s lovely to see how everyone is clubbing together and thinking of others.

Determined to carry on her charitable Christmas tradition, Sarah has pledged to do the same next year which she hopes will be Coronavirus free.

Hundreds of shoeboxes were donated to care settings across the city.

The shoeboxes were collected and donated at various drop off points across the city at nurseries, schools and businesses in Werrington, Stanground and Bretton.

The settings who received the Christmas gifts were ‘overjoyed’ at the generosity from Sarah and everyone who donated.

Hampton Grove Care home said: “We are incredibly grateful to have been visited by the shoebox appeal today. Every year they donate boxes of essentials and gifts for all the ladies and gentlemen in our home. Charities like this are essential at this time of year, especially this year, so we would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved.”

Always wanting to give back, Sarah didn’t stop at Christmas, as earlier this year she also donated hundreds of Easter Eggs across care homes to keep up the loving gifts to care home residents who faced a tough year due to pandemic restrictions.