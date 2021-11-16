Peterborough families invited to Winter events at Flag Fen

Flag Fen Archaeology Park now open again to the public EMN-210413-130953009

The pre-Christmas Festival of Yule programme will run from 18-23 December and blend prehistoric history with wildlife, including bonfires at dusk, stories around the fire in the Roundhouse with Old Man Winter and a gift for every child, seasonal eating, festive crafting and a children’s wild yule tree trail.

Young explorers can get stuck into a Big Christmas Dig to uncover festive items in an all-weather archaeological dig tent. Face painting will also be available every day.

The fun continues after Christmas, with activities taking place from 27 December and into the new year. Children can put their sleuthing skills into action at the nature detectives trail while families can sign up for crafts that will help them to look after nature in their own gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flag Fen Archaeology Park now open again to the public EMN-210413-130918009

Adult visitors can blow away the new year cobwebs by booking their spot at a series of exciting lectures and book signings with renowned archaeologists and a palaeontologist, including an event with professor Francis Pryor – who made the Flag Fen discovery in the 1970s.

Mark Knight, winner of the Archaeologist of the Year award in 2017 and dig director of the Must Farm Excavation, will also be making an appearance, along with leading palaeontologist Dean Lomax, who discovered Jurassic and Ice Age artefacts in the Flag Fen Basin.

Jacqui Mooney, General Manager at Flag Fen Archaeology Park, said: “Half the fun of winter is getting wrapped up and enjoying the wonders of the great outdoors in winter. Flag Fen Archaeological Park is one of the best attractions in the area for a winter day out during the school holidays.

“As well as some exciting new activities on offer, visitors can enjoy a hot chocolate or a light lunch in the café inside the visitor centre or indulge in a spot of retail therapy in the gift shop.”

All events are charged at normal admission prices except Stories in the Roundhouse with Old Man Winter with Children’s Yuletide Gifts, which cost £2 per child.

Visitors can take advantage of Flag Fen’s new annual pass giving multiple visits for one day and one year from the date of issue, including at the attraction’s programme of events and activities throughout the year (excluding special ticketed events). Annual passes cost £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family of two adults and up to three children.