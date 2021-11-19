Peterborough CCTV business saves Christmas for Peterborough family after vandals struck festive display

Christmas has come early in Hampton, with this wonderful display by Debbie Stone.

Christmas fan Debbie Stone wanted to spread a little early festive cheer with her home display in Redshank Way, Hampton, when sadly her display was struck by vandalism. Debbie was heartbroken when she saw one of her lit-up decorations had been ripped out, stolen and had wiring broken. She felt she had ‘no option left’ but to look at installing CCTV, and posted to Facebook group Hampton Gazette for advice. Hundreds of residents commented about their dismay that the display had been damaged and sent positive messages to Debbie about how much they loved it. Hampton Gazette admin, Lorraine Clarke helped and put her in touch with other local Hampton business Ace4CCTV who generously provided and installed CCTV for the family over the Christmas period free of charge.

Debbie (46) was ‘overwhelmed’ at the kindness she has received. She said: “I can’t believe the response from everyone. I really cannot thank Lorraine Clark and Ace4cctv enough! He really has gone above and beyond despite the trouble he had installing and the hours he spent here totally unpaid!

“Christmas is my absolute favourite time of the year, I love the build up to Christmas.” Tanning Consultant at The Tanning Shop, Debbie has won a Hampton competition for the best Christmas outdoor lights for the past two years. She said: “I love decorating the outside and inside of my house, This year we have added the “house” and called it Santa’s workshop, the generosity of Ace4CCTV is unbelievable I really wasn’t expecting anything like that

Ace4CCTV generously provided a loan of the CCTV equipment for the Christmas period

Chris Christophi, founder Ace4CCTV was more than happy to offer any help as a big Christmas fan himself. He said: “I live in Hampton so I am local. My contact Lorraine contacted me and she asked if there was anything I could do. Of course I said yes, I know Debbie does them every year and she wants to build on it. It is nice for the little ones, so I thought ‘why not?’ even if it acts like a deterrent. I’m just doing my bit!