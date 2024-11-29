Paul Stainton’s Old Skool Disco is back at Peterborough Cathedral - and this time he’s bringing Mariah!

Disco takes place on December 13

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve ever fancied getting your festive groove on in truly memorable surroundings then make sure you keep December 13 clear in your diary.

Peterborough Cathedral has announced the return of Paul Stainton’s Xmas Old Skool Disco, a "step back in time” event which promises to ‘take your festive celebrations to the next level.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting at 8pm on Friday December 13, this one-night only special will see the stunning interior of Peterborough Cathedral transformed into the ultimate retro disco destination, replete with on-site bar.

The old skool disco is back later this month

If you’ve never heard chart-topping dancefloor hits – along with iconic tracks from the 80’s and 90’s – fill a cathedral before then you’re in for a treat!

This is the second time the Cathedral has held a Paul Stainton Old Skool Disco event.

The legendary Peterborough DJ – now the Cathedral’s director of marketing and communications – is champing at the bit to break out the retro big guns and defrost that classic Mariah favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many people came to our 80’s/90’s Old Skool Disco in the summer and told us how much they loved dancing to the hits of yesteryear in such a unique setting,” he said.

We heard it all,” Paul shared: “ 'There’s nowhere else for people our age to go and dance to this great music’; ‘It was so nice to come out and enjoy ourselves in such a safe place’; ‘I felt 19 again!,’ and, of course: ‘When are you doing it again?’”

The response to that sold-out event was so positive that it made the notion of doing a follow-up event inevitable:

‘Honestly, I’ve never seen so many happy people, smiling and having fun together, Paul recalled. “[So] that’s why we’re bringing it back - this time, with a Christmas twist!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising an unforgettable blend of Christmas spirit, timeless tracks, and a dancefloor ready for your very best moonwalk, this event will undoubtedly appeal to anyone looking for an alternative office Christmas party or an upgraded festive works night out.

“Bring your friends, your work crew, or even your kids (over 18's) for a night to remember,” Paul implored.

“Let’s party like we used to, just for one night!”

We have two pairs of tickets to give away. To be in with a chance of winning a pair answer this question: Which decades will be covered by the Old Skool night? Email your answer to [email protected] before 5pm on Monday December 2. Tickets cost £20 and can be purchased online at TicketSource.