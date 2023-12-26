No Room at the Inn: The best of Peterborough Nativity pictures (part 2)
Children take to the stage for traditional highlight of school Christmas time
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 13:46 GMT
Children were the stars at the traditional end of term play as they told the Nativity story on stage.
Proud parents packed into school halls to watch youngsters take the role of Mary, Joseph, shepherds and angels as they acted out the story of the birth of Jesus.
This is the second and final selection of pictures from schools across Peterborough this Christmas.
