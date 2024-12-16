IN PICTURES: Whittlesey Christmas Extravaganza brings festive fun - and Santa - to town

Christmas arrived in Whittlesey with a bang at the weekend, with the spectacular Whittlesey Christmas Extravaganza in the town centre.

Whittlesey was awash with fair rides, stalls and entertainers for the highlight of the festive season.

There were even visits from Micky Mouse and, of course, Father Christmas, to keep people entertained.

Event Manager Robert Windle said: "Thanks to the many volunteers and the generosity of Whittlesey Town Council, Whittlesey Charity and many businesses we were able to provide a fantastic safe and enjoyable event.

"The event was officially opened by the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire David Way , the Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Alex Miscandlon and Drawing competition winner Henry Ingram "

1 . Whittlesey 2024 Christmas Extravaganza Micky and Minnie Mouse made a special appearance Photo: RWT Photography Photo Sales

2 . Whittlesey 2024 Christmas Extravaganza The festive event took place at the weekend Photo: RWT Photography Photo Sales

3 . Whittlesey 2024 Christmas Extravaganza The event celebrated the very best of Whittlesey Photo: RWT Photography Photo Sales

4 . Whittlesey 2024 Christmas Extravaganza There was plenty of fun for all the family Photo: RWT Photography Photo Sales