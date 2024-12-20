IN PICTURES: Santa arrives in Ortons putting smiles on scores of children's faces

There was a special surprise for the children in Orton this week – when Santa arrived for a magical festive visit.

The trip was organised by Orton Waterville councillor Kirsty Knight, and saw Father Christmas tour across the Ortons, handing out gifts to youngsters.

Cllr Knight said: “The Orton Santa Sleigh went through the whole of the Ortons last night (Thursday), starting at Shrewsbury Avenue in Longueville and finished at Orton Southgate.

"More than 900 children came out to watch the sleigh drive past. Santa had 1,000 chocolate packs to hand out, which went down a treat with the children.

“I have been organising this every year for the last 3 years and it has got bigger every year to the point a company in Hastings called LinkSigns designed and printed the wrap for the truck free of charge for the cause.

“AEPG, Crosskeys Rangers, and Veolia donated their time and chocolate packs to make this happen and bring some magic into the Ortons.

"It was a great success and to see the looks on the children’s faces, was just amazing.”

1 . Santa in Orton Santa was joined by a few friends on the visit

2 . Santa in Orton Some of the team behind the magical evening

3 . Santa in Orton Hundreds of children saw Santa visit the Ortons