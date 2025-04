It is one of the highlights of the school year – the annual Christmas Nativity Play, which is a must watch for proud parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

The primary school re-telling of the Christmas Story is something that has been going on for generations – with lines to be learnt and costumes to be made.

A number of Peterborough schools have sent us pictures of their big performance – and we highlight some of those plays in this festive gallery.

1 . Peterborough Nativity Plays The Peterborough School Nativity Photo: The Peterborough School Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough Nativity Plays Hampton Vale's London Class put on a show Photo: Hampton Vale Photo Sales