Pupils at Oakdale Primary School performing in their outdoor concert. Nat21 EMN-211012-200424009

In pictures: Peterborough school nativities- part one

Youngsters across Peterborough have been taking place in traditional nativities and festive productions.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 5:05 am

Children donned costumes and got into the festive spirit with some fantastic performances.

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes has been visiting rehearsals and productions to bring our readers this fantastic selection of pictures.

1.

Woodston primary school reception nativity play Nat21 EMN-211215-081545009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2.

Woodston primary school reception nativity play Nat21 EMN-211215-081512009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3.

Woodston primary school reception nativity play Nat21 EMN-211215-081501009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4.

Werrington primary school nativity play. Nat21 EMN-210712-234818009

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughYoungstersPeterborough Telegraph
Next Page
Page 1 of 3