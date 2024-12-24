IN PICTURES: Lego loving Huntingdon couple create life size Nativity scene in front room

A Lego-loving couple have spent more than 270 hours and almost half a million bricks creating a life-sized Nativity scene in their living room.

Catherine Weightman, 61, and Mike Addis, 66, worked in three-hour shifts over three months on the stunning brick creation depicting the birth of baby Jesus.

This is the 30th year the couple have worked on a Christmas model which includes a six-foot-tall Joseph - with the designs inspired by stained glass windows.

The couple will keep the Nativity scene in their living room in Huntingdon, until the festive period is over.

It took them around 270 hours to complete the creation, as they started in the middle of September and finished on December 13.

Catherine, who works for Natural England, said: "I can't say I've enjoyed the figures.

"Their faces were particularly difficult.

"I started off with Mary and we've had to do her face three times. We're still not quite happy with it.

"I think I like buildings better.

"One of the first models I ever did was with my father as a child.

"He built a very small Father Christmas and he really liked building. I'm sure he'd be pleased."

Incredible pictures show the Lego creation, which includes a four-foot tall Mary, six-foot tall Joseph, and a five-foot long donkey that have all been made from the construction toys.

Mike, a retired economics teacher, said: "We've got more empty boxes of Lego than ever before even though we still have a lot in the loft.

"We must have used 450,000 bricks.

"I had to get Catherine kneeling down and then build around her to get the basic shape for Mary.

"This is our 30th year of building - we first started when my son was two.

"That model came up to my knees and we've been making them bigger ever since."

The grandparents started creating giant creations out of the toy bricks in their living room for their children more than 30 years ago.

