New and unused gifts are needed

With just a few weeks until Christmas, the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) are once again asking for the community’s support in donating gifts to local children in need.

This is the seventh year the police team has run the successful Christmas gift appeal.

A force spokesperson explains: “Every year, for a variety of reasons, there are children across the county who will wake up on Christmas Day with no presents waiting for them under the tree.

Some of the donations received at last year's gift appeal

“There are charities and teams who work tirelessly to provide these children with a gift to open, but it isn’t always possible without the support of the public.”

Inspector Michael Basford, from the Fenland NPT, adds: “Due to the continued success and appetite to keep these appeals running, I am pleased to announce we will be holding our seventh Christmas gift appeal this year.

“This is my first year being involved in the appeal, however I have seen just how generous our communities have been previously, and I have no doubt we can all come together for children in need in the Fenland area once more.”

The appeal, which began on Monday, 4 November, runs until Saturday, 7 December.

Donations of new and unused toys, books, games, sports equipment and craft sets are needed.

Donations will be accepted at Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March, and Wisbech Police Station, in Nene Parade, where the yellow phone outside can be used to contact staff. Donations should be dropped off at either location sealed within a carrier bag or a bin bag, but not wrapped.

The spokesperson went on: “Like previous years, items can also be donated via online websites. If you wish to donate in this way, please set delivery to Sally Fairbrass at Cambridgeshire County Council, Awdry House, 110 Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, PE13 2JD.

“Donations can include toys, puzzles, dolls, sports equipment, Lego, books, craft sets, beauty sets. Please note that only new gifts can be accepted, not second-hand items.”

The age ranges for donations are:

• 0 to 2 years

• 3 to 5 years

• 6 to 10 years

• 11+ years

Sally Fairbrass, who works for Children’s Social Care in Cambridgeshire, comments: “Whilst donations for all age groups are welcomed, we often find that teenagers generally have fewer donations in comparison to the younger age groups.

“I have had the pleasure in helping with the appeal every year, working closely with the neighbourhood teams in making sure that children in need across the county have the chance to open a present on Christmas Day.

“Year after year, my team have been amazed at the generosity of the community through this gift appeal”.

After the closing date, donations will be sorted and passed onto the council’s social workers who will deliver the presents.

Insp Basford added: “Not only does this appeal make the children’s Christmas’ year upon year, but also the parents who often struggle to provide gifts.

“My team and I would like to thank all those who get involved for their continued support, it certainly does not go unnoticed.”