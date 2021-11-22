Christmas lights switch on in the City Centre. EMN-211120-004544009

Gallery: More pictures from Peterborough’s big Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds of people kicked off the countdown to Christmas at Peterborough’s festive lights switch-on.

By Mark Edwards
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 6:59 am
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:08 am

Friday evening’s lights fantastic saw this year’s display officially launched.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for culture at Peterborough City Council, said: “We’d like to thank our sponsors and PCRfm for making the event possible and for adding plenty of festive sparkle. We hope you also find the time to do some Christmas shopping, visit our Christmas market and enjoy the many restaurants that Peterborough has to offer.”

This year’s switch-on was supported by City Fibre, Princebuild and Vodafone.

