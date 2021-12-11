Eight-year-old to chop off his beloved top-knot for charity

Maxwell grew his hair long before lockdown but is chopping it off now for Save The Children.

After a tough few years, this Christmas, Maxwell Catto who attends Elton Primary school, wants to put other children first by fundraising for Save The Children. The kind-hearted eight-year-old grew his hair before lockdown and refused to chop his beloved top-knot off until now. Proud mum, Hayley Catto is amazed at her little boy’s commitment to the charity. She said: “He’s a very kind child and thinks about others. He’s had a tough few years like most children with loosing two grandparents over lockdown, not related to Covid. “Every time we’re due for a haircut, we ask ‘will you chop it’, he said ‘never I love my top knot.’ Despite mum Hayley not being ‘overly keen’ on the style, Maxwell was adament to grow his hair.

Hayley said: “We were talking about the upcoming Save The Children Christmas Jumper Day at school and he said it was sad that not every child will get a gift this Christmas and that he wanted to raise some money.

“I thought it was a lovely idea and he said he would cut his hair off. We couldn’t believe it!” He set a target of £100 which initially the family thought he may struggle with, but were blown away at how much he has raised so far. His fundraiser currently stands at just over £700.

Maxwell hopes the money he raises can make sure every child has presents underneath their tree.

Hayley said: “He wore his Christmas jumper to school and has had lots of donations from families of his school friends. His friends have always supported him and complimented him on his fabulous hair. I would love it if he grew it again, he loves it and I think it really suits him.”

Maxwell said: “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about children who won’t get many presents underneath their tree this year. If people could pledge that would be brilliant, thank you.”