Date set for Peterborough Christmas lights switch on - with new city centre decorations on display

PCRfm Breakfast Show presenter Kev Lawrence will be on stage at the fun-filled family occasion on Friday, 19 November (5pm to 7pm). Featuring the stars from this years Christmas pantomimes at The Cresset, Key Theatre and New Theatre. There will also be performances from Courtney Pudney, Tommy Philpott, George Elliott and his band Upon This Rock, Cecil Farayi. Plus Peterborough City Council Mayor Councillor Stephen Lane, the Peterbrough Cathedral Choir and an appearance from Father Christmas himself.

Last year the switch on was cancelled due to COVID.

The main attraction this year will be the city’s 40-foot Spruce Christmas tree, which will be colourfully lit up as part of the switch-on. New light displays will also be shining brightly for everyone to see across the city, including on the Guild Hall, Town Hall and along the centre of Bridge Street. The lights have been funded by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to help the city build back better following Covid-19. This year’s switch-on is being supported by City Fibre, Princebuild and Vodafone.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for culture at Peterborough City Council, said: “We’re delighted to be once again holding a Christmas lights switch on for city residents following a one-year break due to Covid-19. This year we have some new Christmas lights for you all to enjoy, along with plenty of entertainment before the big switch-on.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors and PCRfm for making the event possible and for adding plenty of festive sparkle. We hope you also find the time to do some Christmas shopping, visit our Christmas market and enjoy the many restaurants that Peterborough has to offer.”

As Peterborough is now an Enhanced Response Area for Covid-19, those attending are strongly encouraged are strongly encouraged to do the following to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in our city:

Wear a face covering in crowded spaces - even outdoors

Get all Covid-19 and Flu vaccinations you are eligible for, as soon as possible, so that you can be protected when you attend

Complete a PCR test before attending

Social distance from others outside your household where possible.

1. Christmas lights switch on 2019 The last time residents were invited to the switch on Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

