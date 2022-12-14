Community heroes recognised at Peterborough carol concert held by Royal Command

“It was lovely to see so many gathered to celebrate the work of people who make such a positive difference in our communities”

Community heroes were honoured at a special Christmas Carol Concert held ‘by Royal command.’

The multi-faith event for around 250 invited guests was held at St John the Baptist Church in Peterborough on Friday 9 December, with guests hearing a personal introduction from Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales.

HRH Princess of Wales held her annual Carol Service at Westminster Abbey this week and for the first time Julie Spence OBE, QPM HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, was one of a small number of Lord-Lieutenants around the UK asked to host her own local service to mirror the Westminster event, allowing more local people to benefit.

The celebration included readings from 14-year-old Ruby Tilley, who attended with mum Laura who is Chair of the Peterborough Down’s Syndrome Group.

Other invited guests included representatives from the Light Project, The Cathedral's 'Homes for Ukraine Project', as well as Scouts, Guides and the Lord-Lieutenant's Cadets, and volunteers from the newly created Community Support Hubs offering care, assistance, food essentials and a warm space to meet throughout the winter.

Peterborough City Council Leader cllr Wayne Fitzgerald also attended and gave a reading.

Julie Spence OBE, QPM HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, said: “This was a wonderful occasion and it was lovely to see so many gathered to celebrate the work of people who make such a positive difference in our communities.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended and those who helped to organise the event, which was certainly warmed the spirits on such a cold evening.”

