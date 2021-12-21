Christmas shoebox appeal for the homeless in Peterborough has lifted spirits.

Founder of shoebox appeal, Diane Malyon was ‘incredibly happy’ with the effort people spent in creating their boxes. She said: “This year’s appeal was a good one, I handed them out to the homeless and provided four hostels with shoeboxes for every resident. I have enough boxes left over to give to another two hostels. “The homeless were very appreciative since it was very cold, wet and depressing. Some said their shoebox might be their only treat this Christmas. Pupils at Dogsthorpe Academy, Ken Stimpson Community School, Norwood Primary School and the Werrington Scouts group spent hours creating shoeboxes that were wrapped in beautiful wrapping or transformed in to gingerbread houses. Diane said: “The support from the schools and scouts group was brilliant, they made very interactive and beautiful shoeboxes which I gave to a family hostel as I knew they would appreciate the fine details on the boxes.” Supporters were encouraged to include a Christmas card or note to the recipient of each box. A note which especially ‘touched’ Diane was a card from nine-year-old Megan which read: “Dear friend, my name is Megan and I am nine years old. Although we have never met, I want to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in 2022. I don’t know anything about you but I do know you are someone who deserves a little joy this holiday. May your Christmas be warm and bright.” Diane hopes next year they can collect 300 boxes to reach a total of 2,000 boxes given out over the past few years. She said: “I would love to honour and thank all of the supporters of the appeal, without them this appeal wouldn’t be successful. It’s always mixed emotions when the appeal is over. It’s hard work co-ordinating, collecting and sorting all of the logistics. Then once it’s over it’s a strange feeling. I’m happy and content to have made so many people feel special even if only for that one moment but it’s sad as the appeal is once a year. The number of homeless and less fortunate is growing for various reasons like Coronavirus and loss of employment has escalated this. I’m proud to say there are a lot of people in Peterborough who care and want to help. Let’s hope next years’ appeal is another big success..”