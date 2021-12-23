Christmas presents donated to Peterborough hospital bring festive cheer to children facing admissions over the holidays.

The presents were gratefully received by members of staff in the Accident and Emergency department.

For many children a hospital admission can be frightening and upsetting, so Dawn Robinson from Waitrose Peterborough and Christine Hutchins, John Lewis Community Liason Coordinator donated sacks full of presents.

Chathuri Kothalawala, Paediatric Deputy Sister at Peterborough City Hospital, Emergency Department was extremely thankful for the gifts. She said: “We are extremely grateful to the support of our local Waitrose and John Lewis partner.

“Their generous donation of Christmas presents will certainly help to place a huge smile on the faces of children we see in our Paediatric Emergency Department over the Christmas period”.