Christmas presents donated to Peterborough hospital bring festive cheer to children facing admissions over the holidays.
A generous donation of dozens of toys and presents by John Lewis and Waitrose will be given to children admitted in to Peterborough hospital over the coming days.
For many children a hospital admission can be frightening and upsetting, so Dawn Robinson from Waitrose Peterborough and Christine Hutchins, John Lewis Community Liason Coordinator donated sacks full of presents.
Chathuri Kothalawala, Paediatric Deputy Sister at Peterborough City Hospital, Emergency Department was extremely thankful for the gifts. She said: “We are extremely grateful to the support of our local Waitrose and John Lewis partner.
“Their generous donation of Christmas presents will certainly help to place a huge smile on the faces of children we see in our Paediatric Emergency Department over the Christmas period”.
The presents were delivered to the Accidents and Emergency Department on Tuesday (December 21) and were beautifully gift-wrapped with bows and wrapping paper for the children to enjoy.