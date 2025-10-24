Christmas pop-up shop supporting multiple charities opens in Peterborough's Cathedral Square

A festive pop-up shop offering charity cards and gifts has opened in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cards for Good Causes, the UK’s largest multi-charity Christmas card and gift retailer, is bringing festive cheer to the city with its seasonal pop-up in St John's Church, Church Street.

With Christmas fast approaching, Cards for Good Causes is encouraging the public to “shop with purpose” - offering a wide range of cards, gifts, advent calendars, wrap, decorations and more, all while raising funds for over 80 national and local charities and 120 community spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past decade, Cards for Good Causes has raised in excess of £20 million for charities, supporting a broad spectrum of causes - including mental health services, hospices, cancer research, children’s charities, and animal welfare organisations. A further £2.5 million has gone to libraries, churches and other community spaces.

The pop-up shop is now open at St John's Church, in Cathedral Square.

“Each card and gift purchased in our shops makes a real difference,” said Christine Ansell, CEO of Cards for Good Causes. “Not only do you support the charities we work with, but you also help keep community spaces, such as St John's Church, alive by shopping locally.”

As well as championing accessibility and sustainability in its product range, including UK manufactured Christmas and everyday cards, Braille Christmas cards, eco-friendly wrapping, and ethically sourced gifts, the initiative also fosters community cohesion by partnering with churches, libraries, and other public spaces across the UK, also providing volunteering and work opportunities that help to bring people and communities together.

For those unable to visit the shop, the full product range is available online.