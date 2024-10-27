Christmas market traders and entertainers needed for Peterborough city centre festive celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Market traders will be needed from December 1 until Christmas Eve

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market traders and entertainers are being invited to Peterborough city centre this Christmas season.

Last week, generous businesses and organisations in the city raised £56,000 to save Christmas – covering the cost of the Christmas switch-on event, Christmas tree and lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the hunt is on to find additional festive themed market traders and entertainers to operate within Cathedral Square, Bridge Street and Long Causeway – between 1 December and 24 December from 10am to at least 5pm each day.

The Christmas Lights Switch On will take place on November 22 this year

Applicants do not need to commit to a month - they are welcome on any days even if only one or two days during December.

Traders who are interested are asked to email [email protected] for more details.

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to be trading or performing in the centre of Peterborough at one of our busiest times of the year.

“Now Christmas is saved by local businesses and organisations, we are looking for festive market traders and performers to deliver that extra festive sprinkle for those in our city centre.”