Christmas countdown begins as Peterborough’s decorations start to go up

The grand light switch on takes place next week in Cathedral Square, and the preparations for the event are now taking place.

The 40-foot Spruce Christmas tree that will be the centrepiece of the celebrations will arrive in the square next week, but the first lights have started to be put up in the city centre.

Lights have started to appear on the Town Hall, and on lamp posts and trees along Bridge Street and in the square, while giant reindeers have appeared onece more outside Queensgate.

The switch on will take place from 5pm on Friday, November 19. It will be hosted by Kev Lawrence, and feature stars from this years Christmas pantomimes at The Cresset, Key Theatre and New Theatre. There will also be performances from Courtney Pudney, Tommy Philpott, George Elliott and his band Upon This Rock, Cecil Farayi. Plus Peterborough City Council Mayor Councillor Stephen Lane, the Peterbrough Cathedral Choir and an appearance from Father Christmas himself.

New light displays will also be shining brightly for everyone to see across the city, including on the Guild Hall, Town Hall and along the centre of Bridge Street. The lights have been funded by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to help the city build back better following Covid-19. This year’s switch-on is being supported by City Fibre, Princebuild and Vodafone.

1. Christmas countdown begins Christmas decorations in the City Centre. EMN-211111-135114009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

