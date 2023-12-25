A Christmas message from the Chairman of Peterborough's Joint Mosques Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I am delighted to send Christmas message on behalf of the Joint Mosques Council of Peterborough to all the Christian people of Peterborough and elsewhere and wish them a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year.

We all have had a very difficult time during the past few years, when people lost thousands of their loved ones due to Covid 19 and thankfully the situation is much better now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain is one of the richest countries in the world and how sad it is to see, that most people are facing the “cost of living crisis” due to high prices and high interest rates.

Abdul Choudhuri.

In Peterborough there are several “Cost of living Food Hubs” -a few in the Mosques as well - and it really saddened me to see people queuing up to get a few non-perishable food items on a weekly basis whereas our government is happy to spend billions of Pounds on armament, not to defend Britain but to sell to other war zone countries, like Ukraine and Israel.

We are witnessing in front of our own eyes on TV screens thousands of people – young, old, women and young babies are being killed and injured in Gaza region and a complete destruction of every building, hospitals, religious places, schools and other infrastructures, but our government led by USA and some other western countries do not want a ceasefire and permanent solution of the conflict as agreed by United Nations. It is not time for a blame game but to save human beings and end the fighting and for a permanent solution of all the conflicts.

Teachings of Christianity through Prophet Jesus peace be upon him and of Islam through Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, is to love, care and help the Needy. Elderly and most vulnerable people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the prime responsibility of any government to help its citizens not to do just tokenism.

I know the British people are very caring people with open hearts and are helping the poor and needy people and I know for a fact that Muslim communities in Peterborough are raising considerable amount of money for the victims of the conflicts whether natural or “manmade.”