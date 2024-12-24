Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Christmas Message from Chairman of the Joint Mosques Council Peterborough, Abdul Choudhuri:

I am delighted to send a Christmas message on behalf of the Joint Mosques Council of Peterborough, to all the Christian people of Peterborough and elsewhere and wish them a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year.

Christmas is the time for the communities - particularly Christian – to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Jesus peace be upon him, gathering of the families and enjoying the lunch, dinner together.

Britain is one of the richest countries in the world and it is sad to see, that many people are still facing the “cost of living crisis “and are depending on Food Hubs around the country.

Abdul Choudhuri

Our elderly citizens who contributed so much for the wellbeing of the country all their lives are reluctant to keep their homes warm because they can not afford to pay the heating bills.

In Peterborough there are several “Cost of living Food Hubs” -a few in the Mosques as well - and it really saddened me to see people queuing up to get a few nonperishable food items on a weekly basis whereas our government is happy to spend billions of pounds on armament, not to defend Britain but to

sell the arms to other war zone countries.

We are witnessing in front of our own eyes on TV screens for a long time now, thousands of people – young, old, women and young babies are being killed and injured in Gaza region and a complete destruction of every building, hospitals, religious places, schools and other infrastructures, but our

government led by USA and some other western countries do not want a ceasefire and permanent solution of the conflict as agreed by United Nations resolutions. It is not time for a blame game as to who started the conflicts, but to save human beings and end the fighting and for a permanent solution

of all the conflicts.

Teachings of Christianity through Prophet Jesus peace be upon him and of Islam through Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, is to love, care and help the Needy, Elderly and most vulnerable people and all human beings.

British people are very caring people and do help the poor and needy people and I know for a fact that Muslim communities in Peterborough are raising considerable amount of money for the victims of the conflicts whether natural or “manmade.”

Let us spread the message of Peace, Love, care NOT wars for all people not only at Christmas time but all the year around and hope and pray that we have better peaceful 2025.