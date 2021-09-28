Peterborough motorists urged to book MOTs now to beat surge in demand

A spike in MOT demands is expected in Peterborough. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland.

MOT extensions were put in place during the early part of the pandemic to help protect public health. The extensions mean that more vehicles will now need an MOT in the autumn, and Peterborough alone is expected to see an extra 16,422 in October.

Drivers have been advised that they should book their vehicles in early to ensure they get a slot with their usual garage, particularly as they return to the work commute and other regular journeys, like the school run.

The DVSA’s Head of MOT Policy, Chris Price, said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone keep their vehicle safe to drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While we’re sure everyone will be able to get a test for their vehicle, slots will be harder to come by.

“If you want to use your usual garage and guarantee a slot before your expiry date, you should give them a call now and get it booked in.”

“An MOT can be carried out up to one calendar month (minus a day) prior to the expiry date of the existing MOT certificate, while still preserving the anniversary of the expiry date. This means drivers can book in a bit early if needed.