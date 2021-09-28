Peterborough motorists urged to book MOTs now to beat surge in demand
Motorists in Peterborough have been urged to book their MOTs now to avoid a surge in demand that is expected in the city this autumn.
MOT extensions were put in place during the early part of the pandemic to help protect public health. The extensions mean that more vehicles will now need an MOT in the autumn, and Peterborough alone is expected to see an extra 16,422 in October.
Drivers have been advised that they should book their vehicles in early to ensure they get a slot with their usual garage, particularly as they return to the work commute and other regular journeys, like the school run.
The DVSA’s Head of MOT Policy, Chris Price, said: “DVSA’s priority is to help everyone keep their vehicle safe to drive.
“While we’re sure everyone will be able to get a test for their vehicle, slots will be harder to come by.
“If you want to use your usual garage and guarantee a slot before your expiry date, you should give them a call now and get it booked in.”
“An MOT can be carried out up to one calendar month (minus a day) prior to the expiry date of the existing MOT certificate, while still preserving the anniversary of the expiry date. This means drivers can book in a bit early if needed.
“The DVSA is also reminding drivers that the law states vehicles need to be kept in a roadworthy condition all year, regardless of when the MOT is due. This means if a vehicle is found to be unsafe at any time of the year, due to tyre wear or poor brakes for example, they could be fined or have points on their licence.”