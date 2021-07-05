In pictures: Cars are the stars at Peterborough Autofast show

The East of England Autofest, including the Modified Nationals and the National Custom, Hot Rod and American Car Show took place at the Showground over the weekend, with some stunning vehicles on display.

The event also included drifting demonstrations featuring top competition drift cars in the Live Action Arena and a SuperBike Stunt Show Arena, the Bike Battle Stunt Show and American monster truck rides, as well as two show car halls, outdoor car displays, a remote control drift car track, American lowrider cars, the world-famous Wall of Death, as well as two simultaneous stages with live music and entertainment.