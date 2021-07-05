Autofest modified car show at the East of England Arena. Pictures: David Lowndes

In pictures: Cars are the stars at Peterborough Autofast show

Some of the country’s top modified cars were on show in Peterborough over the weekend as hundreds of visitors flocked to the event at the Showground.

By Mark Edwards
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:45 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:59 pm

The East of England Autofest, including the Modified Nationals and the National Custom, Hot Rod and American Car Show took place at the Showground over the weekend, with some stunning vehicles on display.

The event also included drifting demonstrations featuring top competition drift cars in the Live Action Arena and a SuperBike Stunt Show Arena, the Bike Battle Stunt Show and American monster truck rides, as well as two show car halls, outdoor car displays, a remote control drift car track, American lowrider cars, the world-famous Wall of Death, as well as two simultaneous stages with live music and entertainment.

