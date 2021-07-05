Gallery: Crowds flock at Baston Car and Bike show

The event also included a special celebration of the 70th Anniversary of BRM F1 cars with a stunning display.

The show featured its usual stunning array of cars, bikes, trikes... and more cars.

There were also enthusiast clubs showing off their pride and joys, trade stands, displays and live music.

Organisers said after the event: “Thank you to everyone who attended the Baston Car & Bike Show.

“We have had such lovely feedback, the weather was good and the standard of vehicle entrants to the event was incredible!

“Hope you enjoyed the event, we look forward to seeing you again soon!”

