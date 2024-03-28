Peterborough pub will host fan zone for England's games at Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Lions Den Events are behind the London Road Fan Zone, covering all of England's Euro 2024 campaign – which gets under way against Serbia on Sunday, June 16 – at The Peacock pub on London Road.

The London Road Fan Zone will feature every game – England will play Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25 in Group matches - on a giant LED screen, ensuring every moment of the action is larger than life. With state-of-the-art technology and crystal clear visuals, fans can immerse themselves in the thrill of the game, right in the centre of Peterborough.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Lions Den Events has curated an array of entertainment to add to the fan zone experience. Live DJs will keep the energy high with pulsating beats, while live performances will captivate audiences throughout the tournament.

The Peacock will host the London Road Fan Zone for England's games at Euro 2024

There will also be street food, barbecue and pizza served straight from the Pizza Bus.

Set against the backdrop of an outdoor venue, the London Road Fan Zone plans to offer the perfect atmosphere to celebrate victories and share the camaraderie of fellow fans.

"Peterborough has played host to some incredible events over years and we are delighted to be able to put our twist on this event,” said Brett Phillips, organiser of Lions Den Events.

“With no one organising an event for every game, we saw the opportunity to bring the ultimate Euro 2024 experience to Peterborough with the London Road Fan Zone.

"Our goal is to provide fans with an unforgettable journey filled with excitement, entertainment, and community spirit. Whether you're a die-hard football fanatic or just looking for a good time, the London Road Fan Zone is the place to be."

Early bird tickets go on sale on Friday, March 29, at www.lionsdenevents.secureserversites.net