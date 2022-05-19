A five bedroom home in a Peterborough village has gone on the market with a takeaway kitchen.
The property on Wisbech Road, in Thorney, is grade II listed and has a guide price of £425,000 on Zoopla.
This family home has spacious entrance hallway, which leads to a living room with an open fire and a large kitchen dining room.
There is also a utility room and five double bedrooms on the first floor with a bathroom including separate shower enclosure and a separate WC.
There are also a couple of outhouses that are off the courtyard garden, which are used as storage rooms with potential to be converted.
Take a look round the property and commercial kitchen in the following 11 pictures:
