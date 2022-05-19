Take a look inside this property now on the market with an asking price of over £400,000 (image: Zoopla)
Houses for sale near me: Peterborough 5 bedroom home goes on the market in Thorney with takeaway kitchen

Take a look inside the property which hosts Hong Lok Garden

By Carly Roberts
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 10:36 am

A five bedroom home in a Peterborough village has gone on the market with a takeaway kitchen.

The property on Wisbech Road, in Thorney, is grade II listed and has a guide price of £425,000 on Zoopla.

This family home has spacious entrance hallway, which leads to a living room with an open fire and a large kitchen dining room.

There is also a utility room and five double bedrooms on the first floor with a bathroom including separate shower enclosure and a separate WC.

There are also a couple of outhouses that are off the courtyard garden, which are used as storage rooms with potential to be converted.

Take a look round the property and commercial kitchen in the following 11 pictures:

1. Hong Lok Garden

The premesis of Hong Lok Garden is now up for sale (image: Zoopla)

2. Courtyard

There are also a couple of outhouses that are off the courtyard garden that are used as storage rooms (image: Zoopla)

3. Thorney address

The takeaway is an end-of-terrace home (image: Zoopla)

4. Bathroom

The upstairs has a bathroom and a detached toilet, as well as an en-suite (image: Zoopla)

