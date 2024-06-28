When shopping for wine gums with dad was a Saturday treat!
Chris said: “In 1986 Jackie Prentice was shopping for wine gums with her dad Geoff Clark and twin sister Elizabeth Clark at the popular market sweet stall.”
Jackie said: “I was about eight and we used to go there as a treat every Saturday.
“It was just like old times going back there 26 years later.”
Jackie was in publishing and now works as a doctor’s receptionist in Boston and lives with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in Kirton.
Geoff retired from British Sugar and still lives locally with his wife and Elizabeth.
Mark Doggett was also shopping for sweets with his grandmother, Elena Wadsley, who is now 97!
The stall was run by Annette Hart for 32 years, who said the most popular sweets were rum truffles and nut clusters.
Annette, who has three children and six grandchildren, said at the reunion in 2012: “It has all changed now, a lot of the old traders have gone. It was not easy work, especially in the winter.
“All the customers in the photo were regulars and I still see some of them around Peterborough.”
The market and car park was demolished in 2020 and is currently being replaced by flats.